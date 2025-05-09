Aleksandr Lukashenko receives Victory Day greetings from foreign leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received numerous greetings from foreign leaders as the country celebrates the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Wishes of peace, well-being and prosperity to the Belarusian people, warm words to the veterans and home front workers are sent by foreign leaders, dignitaries.

In his congratulatory message President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin emphasized that the victory over Nazism is a common great asset.

“Citizens of Russia and Belarus will never forget the unparalleled feats of their fathers and grandfathers who fought against the Nazi invaders at the front and in partisan units. Today the bonds of fraternal friendship and mutual support, forged in those harsh war years, help our peoples to develop mutually beneficial cooperation and build the Union State together, strengthen the common defense potential and defend their legitimate interests in the international arena,” the message of greetings reads. “It is our sacred duty to cherish and pass on to posterity the precepts of the victorious generation. Therefore, it is very important to uncompromisingly suppress any attempts to distort our common history, to whitewash or obliterate the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their accomplices”.

The Russian leader also asked to convey to all veterans living in Belarus heartfelt congratulations, words of sincere gratitude, wishes for good health, well-being and longevity.

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev noted that 9 May is a special holiday, which symbolizes the end of the cruel war, which became a severe test for millions of people: “This date has forever entered the glorious history of our peoples as a symbol of great exploits, unparalleled courage and unprecedented heroism shown on the front line and in the rear during the difficult war years. The memory of the courage and steadfastness of the frontline soldiers, all those people who defended the freedom and independence of their homeland, will always live in our hearts”.

“I am convinced that friendship, cohesion and mutual support of our peoples, who have firmly withstood the hard trials of the war years, will continue to serve as a solid basis for the relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus,” the Azerbaijani leader emphasized.

Ilham Aliyev wished happiness and well-being to Aleksandr Lukashenko, all war veterans and home front workers, all friendly people of Belarus.

In his message of congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan emphasized that this historic date is a symbol of true heroism, invincible will and selflessness of all peoples who defended freedom and independence. “The memory of the unparalleled feat of victory lives in the hearts of descendants and will serve as a moral guide for future generations. I am confident that the bonds of centuries-old friendship between our peoples, who have passed through the most difficult trials of the bloodiest war in the history of mankind, will continue to grow stronger, remaining a solid foundation of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Belarus,” the message reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all war veterans and home front workers good health, and the people of Belarus - well-being and prosperity.

Congratulations also came from the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. “This dear and special holiday for us is a symbol of courage, unity and unwavering faith in the triumph of justice,” he said.

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that Victory Day still stands among the important historical events that bring our countries and peoples closer together as an example of unity, cohesion and steadfastness before a severe test. “The memory of the Great Victory is passed from generation to generation, inspires us for new important accomplishments,” he noted.

“Annually marking this glorious historic day as a symbol of military valor and courage, Tajikistan highly honors the selflessness and bows before the memory of our fathers and grandfathers who sacrificed their lives for freedom, takes pride in their bravery and heroism.”

“I am convinced that the common historical heritage, based on the unshakable spirit of the universal victory in the Great Patriotic War, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for relations of friendship and constructive cooperation for the wellbeing and harmonious development of our countries and peoples,” the President of Tajikistan said in his message of greetings.

Emomali Rahmon wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health and new successes in his responsible state activity, and wished the friendly people of Belarus peace, further progress and sustainable prosperity.

In his message of greetings, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that Victory Day is a sacred holiday for our peoples, which serves as a source of pride, a basis for educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism. “Today it is our duty to remember this and to protect the world, passing on the memory of the Great Victory to our descendants. I am confident that the traditional ties of friendship, common historical heritage, mutual respect and support will continue to serve as a solid foundation for further development and strengthening of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus,” he said.

Sadyr Japarov wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health and success in his state activity, as well as wellbeing and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

In his message of greetings, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan asked to convey congratulations on Victory Day and warmest wishes to all war veterans living in Belarus. “This significant date unites our peoples in the feeling of deep gratitude and respect for the valiant feat of those who bravely fought on the battlefield and valiantly worked in the rear for the sake of Victory. Their courage, patriotism and devotion continue to serve as an example in the education of the younger generation. I am sincerely grateful for your efforts to immortalize the bright memory of the Uzbeks who participated in the years of war in the defense and liberation of Belarus from the Nazis,” the message of greetings reads.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health and success, and wellbeing and prosperity to the friendly Belarusian people.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan expressed his conviction that the eternal memory of the feats and heroism of the ancestors will continue to serve as a solid basis for further strengthening of the relations of friendship and comprehensive cooperation. “On this significant day, we recall with a special sense of gratitude and pride the names of those who bravely fought for the peaceful life of future generations and the happy future of all mankind, as well as the toilers of the home front who brought the bright day of Victory closer with their tireless and selfless labor,” the message of greetings reads.

Serdar Berdimuhamedow wished Aleksandr Lukashenko, veterans of the Great Patriotic War strong health, happiness and inexhaustible energy, as well as peace, wellbeing and prosperity to the friendly people of Belarus.

A message of greetings was also received from CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev. “This holiday is sacred for all peoples of the Commonwealth of Independent States. We will never forget the price of the Victory, and we will always remember the heroes who defended the freedom and independence of their great homeland, many of whom gave their lives for the sake of peace on earth. Remaining indebted to them, our sacred duty is to cherish the historical memory, honor the glorious traditions of unity of our peoples,” the message of greetings reads.