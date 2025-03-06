Aleksandr Lukashenko continues to receive greetings on his re-election from foreign leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko continues to receive congratulations on his victory in the presidential election from foreign leaders who wish his further success in the presidential post and also peace and prosperity to the people of Belarus.

The congratulations came from the presidents of Indonesia, Uganda, Chad and the Philippines.

“I would like to sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. The unchanging friendship and mutual respect between Indonesia and Belarus serve as a solid foundation for bilateral relations between our countries,” the message of greetings from President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia reads.

He expressed conviction that the countries would be able to further strengthen and expand cooperation in various sectors both bilaterally and within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Expressing my best wishes of good health and personal wellbeing to Your Excellency, as well as peace, progress and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Belarus, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” Prabowo Subianto said.

Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni emphasized that Uganda and Belarus have warm and constructive relations. “I am confident that during your new presidential term our two peoples will further strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I look forward to working closely with you to develop bilateral ties as well as to seek new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and technology,” he said.

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, emphasized that Aleksandr Lukashenko's victory in the election is a testimony to the trust of the people of Belarus in the Belarusian leader and the course he is pursuing, which leads to the development and well-being of the country. “I am convinced that under your leadership Belarus will continue its sustainable development and economic growth for the benefit of its people,” the congratulatory message reads.

The president of Chad assured the Belarusian head of state of his intention to further build up the ties of friendship and cooperation between the countries in a spirit of mutual interest.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen our bilateral relations in order to intensify our efforts towards mutual prosperity, economic development and people-to-people ties for the benefit of our peoples,” Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in his congratulatory message.