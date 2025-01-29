Greetings from UAE leaders

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received congratulations from the leadership of the United Arab Emirates on his election victory.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the head of state: “I am pleased to convey to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the friendly Belarusian people further progress and prosperity.”

The Belarusian President also received greetings from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and President of the Presidential Court.