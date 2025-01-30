Greetings from King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has received congratulations on election victory from King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa thanked Aleksandr Lukashenko for his efforts to build relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Belarus.

“We look forward to working together with Your Excellency to strengthen friendly relations in all areas in the interests of our countries and peoples. We wish you good health, happiness and success in fulfilling your Presidential duties. I hope that under your leadership the ambitions and aspirations of your people to achieve further progress, prosperity and development will be fulfilled,” the congratulatory message from the King of Bahrain reads.

In turn, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also wished Aleksandr Lukashenko good health, happiness and success in fulfilling his duties for the benefit of Belarusian people: “I take this opportunity to commend the cooperation between our friendly nations in various fields and reaffirm our commitment to keep working toward common goals in the interests of people of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Belarus. I wish people of Belarus further progress and prosperity.”