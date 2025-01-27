Greetings from Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan sent congratulations to Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko on winning the Presidential election.

“This victory demonstrates the trust and confidence of the Belarusian people in your wise leadership,” the congratulatory message reads.

Shehbaz Sharif wished Aleksandr Lukashenko further success in the work to preserve peace, stability and prosperity in Belarus. “I am confident that under your leadership Belarus will continue to prosper and develop,” the prime minister stressed.

He also highlighted the long-term friendly relations between Pakistan and Belarus and expressed the hope for continued joint work to strengthen these ties. According to him, the countries are already developing cooperation in various areas, including trade, education and culture. There is interest in expanding cooperation in other areas, Shehbaz Sharif said.

“Your historic visit to Islamabad in November 2024 opened a new wonderful chapter of our bilateral relations. I look forward to visiting your beautiful country later this year to continue our discussions on ways of reaching new heights by joint efforts,” the prime minister added.