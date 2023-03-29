Aleksandr Lukashenko to address Belarusian nation, parliament on 31 March

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will address the nation and the parliament on 31 March. The address is expected to begin at 11:00. Aleksandr Lukashenko’s speech will be broadcast live by all the national TV channels, including a satellite one, by the Belarusian radio, by the Belarus President’s website, and by YouTube channels of state-run mass media.

A televised version of the address will go on air of all the national TV channels at 21:00.

It has been previously reported that Aleksandr Lukashenko will address the nation and the parliament from the Palace of the Republic.

Members of the parliament, delegations from the oblasts and the city of Minsk, top-ranking government officials, members of the central government, heads of government agencies and mass media, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, heads of religious denominations, former MPs, representatives of the real sector of the economy, young Belarusians, representatives of the civil society, and reporters have been invited to attend the event. A total of over 2,500 people will attend the event.

The President is expected to answer questions from those present.

Aleksandr Lukashenko mentioned he intends to address the nation and the parliament as he met with representatives of foreign and Belarusian mass media in mid-February. “We are preparing the address absolutely sincerely. There will be a reaction to all the questions. And we will try to take a look slightly ahead within the framework of this address,” the head of state noted.