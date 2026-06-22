Aleksandr Lukashenko signs road management law

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed the law ‘On amendments to laws on roads’. The document is aimed at creating a modern legal framework to ensure the economy and the population have access to high-quality, safe and reliable transport services.

The law defines the rights, obligations and responsibilities of road owners and users.

In particular, it provides for the establishment of an information database in the field of road activity to supply the road sector with up-to-date information on road construction and repair. The document also sets out specific requirements for the development of design documentation, the construction, reconstruction, operation and major repair of roads, and enshrines the principles for determining the estimated cost of road works.

In addition, the law clarifies regulations governing road operation, defines the rules for organizing and conducting diagnostics of roads and related infrastructure, and establishes specific legal provisions for road activity involving emergency and pre-emergency structures.