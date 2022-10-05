Aleksandr Lukashenko signs law on financing of youth initiatives

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a bill into law to amend the law “On the Fundamentals of the State Youth Policy”.

The document clarifies criteria to providing financial support to youth organizations to implement youth initiatives that are put forward by youth organizations and (or) by groups of young citizens. Funds will be provided from the budget on a competitive basis.

In order to promote a healthy lifestyle among young people, the sale of e-cigarettes and e-liquids, electronic nicotine delivery systems to minors will be banned.

The law expands the powers of the Education Ministry in the field of state youth policy.