On 25 July Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 290 “On strengthening the responsibility of district executive committee chairpersons” which outlines measures to improve performance of loss-making agricultural organizations.

Pursuant to the decree, the oblast executive committees are instructed to assign one loss-making agricultural organization to each district committee chairperson to bring it to profitability. This applies to farms that recorded the highest annual losses from product sales (goods, works, or services) and that fell short of the technological cattle loss standard.

If the underperforming organization assigned to a district executive committee chairperson shows improved results, a decision will be made to reward a district executive committee chairperson. Conversely, failure to meet performance targets will result in withholding the additional compensations or benefits for high-pressure, complex and demanding work in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, the decree authorizes the oblast executive committee chairperson (in consultation with the President and in accordance with established legal procedures) to transfer the district executive committee chairperson to a position as head of the underperforming organization assigned to them that failed to meet performance targets.