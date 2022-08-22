Commercial timber sale rules adjusted in Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decree No.294 to adjust rules and regulations concerning timber sales.

The document is designed to improve the procedure for selling timber to individuals and corporations and to satisfy demand for timber on the domestic market.

In line with the decree individuals can directly contact forestry enterprises in order to buy timber. The decree adjusts the list of legal persons and self-employed businessmen, who can buy timber from the fund of an oblast administration while bypassing the national commodity exchange. Exchange trade procedures for domestic timber sales have also been optimized.

The new rules will come into force one month after the decree is officially published.