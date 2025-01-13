Construction amnesty in Belarus extended till 1 January 2028

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.10 on 13 January to extend by another three years the simplified procedure for commissioning single-family residential houses and nonresidential structures, which have been built by individuals without permits and design documents (except for those located in Minsk).

Applications for commissioning such structures can be submitted by citizens till 1 January 2028.

Municipal executive and administrative bodies are granted the right to commission these structures without declaring them unauthorized construction.

The decree will allow legalizing the structures citizens have built without authorization in the land plots they received before 1 September 2022.

The relevant amendments have been introduced to the Belarus President’s Decree No.253 on the simplified procedure for commissioning construction objects of 25 July 2022.