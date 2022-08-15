Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree to grant Belarusian citizenship to 401 people

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed decree No.275 on granting Belarusian citizenship to 401 people, including 86 underage ones.

As many as 341 Ukrainians will receive Belarusian passports. Those are primarily individuals who came to Belarus from Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast and Lugansk Oblast. The number includes 39 families.

Belarusian citizenship was also granted to 60 foreigners, who had come from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, Moldova, Lithuania, Turkey, Syria, Egypt, Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.

A total of 5,657 people have been granted Belarusian citizenship in the wake of the instruction the head of state gave during the Big Conversation with the President in August 2021. The president granted Belarusian citizenship to 3,030 foreigners. Decisions on granting Belarusian citizenship were made by law enforcement agencies in the other cases.