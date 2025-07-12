Aleksandr Lukashenko signs decree to grant citizenship to 245 people

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 271 to grant citizenship of the Republic of Belarus.

Belarus’ citizenship was granted to 245 individuals,. They came from Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Latvia, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, Syria and others.

At the same time the head of state turned down citizenship applications filed by a number of foreign citizens, who have repeatedly violated Belarusian laws.