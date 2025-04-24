Amnesty bill submitted to Belarus' parliament

Upon the instruction of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, the government has submitted to parliament a bill “On amnesty in connection with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War”.

The bill envisages the same amnesty criteria that were used during the previous amnesties (four amnesties were declared in Belarus over the past five years). Yet, this document will be somewhat different from the previous amnesty bills.

The list of persons to be completely released from punishment and a criminal liability will be expanded to include people diagnosed with certain diseases.

First-time offenders aged 70 and over who got a jail term of up to six years will be granted clemency. Imprisonment for them will be replaced by the restriction of freedom and they will not be sent to open prisons.

People convicted of negligent crimes that resulted in the death of a person will also be granted clemency. Their jail time will be reduced by one year.

To quality for amnesty or clemency most convicts should fully compensate for the harm (damage) caused by their crimes, as well as to have a good behavior record.

According to preliminary estimates, almost 8,000 convicts will be eligible for amnesty or clemency.