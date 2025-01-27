Greetings from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus has congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential election in Belarus.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your resounding victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Belarus. For decades, you have been selflessly serving the Belarusian people, defending state and national interests, promoting sustainable socio-economic development of the country, and strengthening the foundations of a peaceful and prosperous life for people,” the message reads.

“It is gratifying that despite many difficulties associated with your work, you pay great attention to the spiritual and moral state of society and support traditional family values,” the Patriarch noted. He expressed hope for further interaction between the country's authorities and the Belarusian Orthodox Church.

“I am convinced that this cooperation will bring a lot of benefits to people living in Belarus. I wish you great health, good spirits and God's generous help in your responsible work,” the Patriarch added.