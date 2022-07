On 7 July Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees on the dismissal of two ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary.

Ruslan Yesin was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Japan and concurrently to the Commonwealth of Australia and New Zealand, while Andrei Grinkevich was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Romania.