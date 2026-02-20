Order of Mother awarded to 203 Belarusians

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 65 awarding the Order of the Mother on 20 February.

For giving birth to and raising five or more children, the award has been bestowed upon workers from various walks of life. Among them are representatives of industrial and agricultural enterprises, forestry and housing and utility services, transport sector, energy, banking, insurance and social welfare, trade, communications and public catering, consumer cooperation, internal affairs bodies, educational institutions, healthcare, culture, religious organizations, as well as individual entrepreneurs and homemakers.

The award recipients include: Alina Marchuk, a logging and processing engineer at Workshop-250, Ivatsevichi-drev; Marina Senkovets, a passenger car attendant of the Brest branch of Belarusian Railways; Maya Yurchenko, an insurance agent of the Belgosstrakh in Pinsk District; Anastasia Rutkovskaya, a nurse in the therapeutic department of the Sharkovshchina Central District Hospital; Natalya Stukach, a teacher-defectologist at special need kindergarten No. 17 in Svetlogorsk; Diana Stoma, a forklift driver at the electric transport section at Mostovdrev; Yulia Meshcherina, deputy director of the Lyuban Children's School of Folk Decorative and Applied Arts; Alesya Leshankova, a livestock farmer at Avangard-Niva in Osipovichi District; and Anzhelika Klimovich, a specialist in retail banking services at Banking Services Center No. 527, ASB Belarusbank.

In total, the Order of the Mother has been awarded to 203 residents from all regions of the country and the city of Minsk.