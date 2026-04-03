Aleksandr Lukashenko approves amendments to Belarus-Russia indirect tax agreement

On 3 April, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 110, approving a draft protocol to amend the agreement between Belarus and Russia on common principles of indirect taxation 3 October 2022, as a basis for negotiations.

The draft protocol provides for updating the provisions of the agreement to reflect changes in Belarusian and Russian tax legislation, as well as the newly adopted tax incentives for indirect taxes.

The Finance Ministry has been authorized to conduct negotiations on the draft international agreement and to sign it.