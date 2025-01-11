Aleksandr Lukashenko okays draft amendments to EAEU Treaty

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has approved a draft protocol on amending the Treaty on Establishing the Eurasian Economic Union of 29 May 2014. The head of state signed relevant decree No.9 on the draft of the international treaty on 11 January.

The document has been approved as the basis for conducting negotiations. The draft protocol is needed to update the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty taking into account the law enforcement practice.

Amendments will be introduced to regulations concerning customs, trade, competition, government purchases, energy industry, transport oversight, and technical regulations.