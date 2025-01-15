Greetings on completion of Polotsk Transfiguration Church restoration project

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent an address to the residents and visitors of Polotsk to mark the completion of the restoration of the Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior.

"The land of Polotsk is the cradle of Belarusian statehood and the Orthodox faith of the Belarusian people. Nine centuries ago, the Church of the Transfiguration of the Savior was erected here, the foundation stone of which was laid by St. Euphrosyne of Polotsk," the address reads. "The monastery has become a spiritual center of attraction for pilgrims from all over the world. The centuries-old history of the monastery demonstrates the power of faith in God and his help in good deeds in the name of the Fatherland."

The head of state stressed that the current generation of Belarusians, following the precepts of their ancestors to preserve and increase the heritage of their native land, had carried out an extensive restoration of the church with the use of unique technologies and methods that allowed restoring its most ancient elements.

According to the President, the work of the builders, scholars, restorers and all those who have been restoring this sacred place deserves high praise. "Thanks to such projects, we make a significant contribution to our common goal: promoting the historical awareness of the Belarusian people," Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized. "I am confident that respect for the Christian values will continue to help us to preserve the cultural heritage and build a successful future for our descendants."