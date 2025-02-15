Message to internationalist soldiers and veterans of war in Afghanistan

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a message to internationalist soldiers and veterans of the war in Afghanistan.

The President noted that this day commemorates the memorable events that have become a symbol of steadfastness, courage and heroism of the sons of the Belarusian land.

“Fulfilling your international duty with honor, you shielded the friendly people of Afghanistan from civil warfare and sectarian conflicts. Laying the foundation of a developed economy and modern social infrastructure, you opened a new chapter in the history of the Central Asian country,” the message reads. “Dozens of years later, the feats of young boys and experienced commanders continue to live in the hearts of grateful descendants. For the present generations you are an example of honesty and decency, valor and courage, The virtues for which the Belarusian people have been known throughout its history.

The head of state emphasized that internationalist soldiers and veterans of the war in Afghanistan make a significant contribution to patriotic education of the youth, instill love for the Fatherland, and help preserve peace and tranquility in their native land.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished them good health, happiness and peaceful sky.