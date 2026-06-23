Address to participants of Operation Bagration memorial complex’s reopening

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent an address to participants of the ceremony to reopen the memorial complex dedicated to Operation Bagration after reconstruction.

“In the summer of 1944, powerful salvos thundered in Gomel land, signaling the start of the unique strategic Operation Bagration, during which the German Army Group Center was defeated and our republic was liberated, which effectively predetermined the ignominious end of Hitler’s Reich,” the address reads.

The head of state stated that the opening of the renovated memorial complex is another vivid testament to the fact that grateful descendants remember the feat of the heroes who brought freedom to the Belarusian people. “The memory that will live for centuries,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The President noted that residents from all over the country took part in the reconstruction of the complex. Aleksandr Lukashenko addressed words of special gratitude for the contribution to the sacred cause of preserving the truth about the war to caring citizens, historians, designers, construction workers, worker collectives, and the general public.

“I am convinced that the memorial complex will become an iconic place for Belarusians and guests of our country, a repository of national memory, and a center for the patriotic education of young people,” the head of state emphasized.

The President wished participants of the event good health, happiness, well-being, and new accomplishments under the peaceful sky of their native Belarus.