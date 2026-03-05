Procedure for incentivizing talented youth, young scientists, for granting Presidential grants improved

On 5 March Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decree No.84, which improves the procedure for incentivizing gifted and talented young people and young scientists and for awarding grants from the President of the Republic of Belarus in the fields of science, education, healthcare, culture, and youth policy implementation.

All types of social support and incentives have been retained. However, several innovations have been introduced.

In particular, a single republican council is being created to support gifted and talented young people and promising projects in order to replace the four collegial bodies that have previously existed. The regulations governing the work of this council have been stipulated.

This new structure includes representatives of education, science, and culture, the deputy corps, industry-specific government bodies, and public associations with impeccable authority and the highest level of competence. Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Karanik has been appointed chairman of the republican council.

Uniform criteria for special fund incentives have been established and the multi-level candidate selection system has been improved. The procedure for revoking incentives due to discrediting circumstances and for restoring the rights of the incentivized person has been regulated. The procedure for creating and maintaining databases of gifted and talented young people has been updated.

The matter of securing the employer’s property rights to results of scientific research (innovative projects) created with grant support has been addressed.

The decree also provides for an increase in educational scholarships from 1 February 2026 and streamlines the approaches to their allocation. Thus, in the second semester of the 2025/2026 academic year, scholarships for students (with a grade of 9-10) in technical specialties will increase from Br257 to Br300 at BSTU and from Br334 to Br390 at BSU.

The adoption of the decree in the year of the 30th anniversary since the creation of the special funds of the President of the Republic of Belarus for the social support of gifted and talented youth emphasizes their highest status and is meant to continue providing state support to the best of the best representatives of Belarusian youth. It is aimed at creating favorable conditions for their successful studies and professional growth in their own country.