President's fund earmarks over Br3.6m for church restoration in Zhirovichi, Budslav

The Fund of the President of Belarus for the Support of Culture and Art will earmark Br3.66 million for the restoration of the iconostasis of the Dormition Cathedral of the Holy Dormition Monastery in Zhirovichi and for repair and restoration of the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Budslav. The corresponding directive was signed by the head of state on 11 June.

The restoration of the iconostasis of the Dormition Cathedral in Zhirovichi, with the financial support of the President’s fund, began in 2025. To date, the upper section of the 1670 iconostasis has been fully restored. In 2026, approximately Br3.4 million will be allocated for the restoration work on the remaining elements of the iconostasis.

More than Br260,000 will be designated from the President's fund to the Minsk-Mogilev Archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church in Belarus for priority work at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Budslav, including the development of design documentation for the reinforcement of foundations, walls, vaults, and transverse arches.

These projects will make a significant contribution to the enhancement and preservation of Belarus’ historical and cultural heritage.