Belarus President fund to allocate Br6m to finance culture, art projects

The Belarus President's Fund for the support of culture and art will allocate Br6 million for implementing a number of projects of cultural significance. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the relevant executive order on 8 January.

The fund will support the restoration of the iconostasis of the Assumption Cathedral of the Holy Dormition Monastery in Zhirovichi, an important object of historical and cultural heritage. The iconostasis was made in 1676. Its renewal and reconstruction were repeatedly carried out in the 19-20th centuries.

The National Art Museum of Belarus will continue to create a complex of museum buildings and a common exhibition space of the buildings at 22 Lenina Street and 20 Lenina Street in Minsk.

The implementation of these projects will make a significant contribution to preserving and enriching the cultural heritage of Belarus.