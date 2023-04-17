Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Under your leadership, the country has bravely withstood the ordeal of tough sanctions and political pressure from the aggressive West, coping with the consequences of natural disasters,” the message of greetings reads. “Belarus will continue to provide the necessary assistance to brotherly Syria in order to quickly overcome the hardships that have befallen your state.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Minsk and Damascus, the Belarusian leader stated. “Attaching historical significance to this anniversary date, I would like to emphasize that Belarus intends to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation with Syria. I count on your personal support in further fruitful development of the interstate dialogue on all fronts,” the Belarusian head of state added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Bashar al-Assad strong health and peace.