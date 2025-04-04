Greetings to Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico on a significant date - the 80th anniversary of Bratislava's liberation from Nazi occupation.

The head of state noted that this important event in common history symbolizes the courage and dedication of soldiers and officers who fought not only for the independence of their homeland, but also for the liberation of all of Europe from the brown plague.

“We highly appreciate that the Slovak Republic preserves the memory of those who died in the fierce fight for peace and freedom, as well as the memory of the glorious feat of the Soviet and Slovak peoples,” the message of congratulations reads.

The President expressed confidence that respect for historical truth will remain a solid foundation for continuing friendship between Minsk and Bratislava.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Robert Fico excellent health and further success, and the people of Slovakia - well-being and prosperity.