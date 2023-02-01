Greetings to Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on the enthronement anniversary.

“Your many years of service as Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church is a vivid example of boundless spiritual dignity, complete dedication, and truly evangelical humility. The Moscow Patriarchate today is a stronghold of preserving centuries-old Christian traditions, universal human values and the richest culture of the Slavonic peoples,” the message of greetings runs.

The head of state emphasized that in the present difficult time the peacemaking initiatives of Patriarch Kirill, prayers for mercy and love of one's neighbor consolidate society, harmonize inter-confessional and inter-religious contacts, give hope to people of all continents and help in overcoming the trials which have come to our age.

“I highly appreciate your contribution to the strengthening and development of Belarusian-Russian relations,” the President added.

He wished the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church good health and long life for the good of Orthodoxy. “You are always welcome and very much appreciated in the brotherly Belarusian land,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.