Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and the people of Mongolia as the country celebrates the national holiday – Naadam.

“On this remarkable day I would like to highlight the high level of Belarus-Mongolia cooperation that relies on the strong friendship between our peoples and mutually beneficial support on a wide range of issues. We are ready to further promote relations with Ulaanbaatar in all areas of mutual interest,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh happiness, excellent health, success in his demanding work, and welfare and prosperity to the Mongolian people.