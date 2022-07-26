Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The Belarusian head of state noted that despite the huge distance the two countries have built good bilateral relations.

“Belarus is interested in expanding contacts with the Maldives at all levels and intends to gradually step up mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of areas. Today, our trade retains a large untapped potential in such industries as woodworking, petrochemical industry, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, food production, as well as the supply of building materials, machinery and equipment,” the message of congratulations reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Ibrahim Mohammed Solih good health, happiness and success in his demanding work, and prosperity and wellbeing to the people of the Republic of Maldives.