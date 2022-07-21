Greetings to India’s president-elect Draupadi Murmu

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Draupadi Murmu on winning the presidential election in India.

"Despite the geographical remoteness, our states have developed, over the past 30 years, truly warm, mutually respectful and trusting relations. It is pleasant to note that today bilateral cooperation is going beyond the usual export-import operations towards closer cooperation in pharmaceuticals, engineering, agriculture, industry, science and education," the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko confirmed the interest in further expanding the Belarusian-Indian dialogue in areas of mutual interest and wished good health, happiness and successes in the responsible state post to Draupadi Murmu, and peace and confidence in the future to the people of India.