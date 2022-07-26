On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Cuba President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez as the country celebrates National Rebellion Day.

“It was that pivotal moment in history when the Cuban people began their fair struggle to build an independent state that would respect the rights and freedoms of every citizen. I am convinced that Belarus and Cuba will be able not only to maintain the high level of relations, but also build momentum and expand their interaction on international platforms, as well as trade and economic contacts,” the message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez good health and optimism, as well as cheerfulness and inexhaustible energy for solving numerous governmental tasks.