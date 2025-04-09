Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev.

“Your consistent position aimed at deepening integration ties between the CIS member states is highly appreciated in Belarus. I am sincerely convinced that your years-long successful experience, exceptional business and personal qualities will let you continue to effectively solve the tasks of developing strategic cooperation between the CIS countries with your inherent wisdom,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state wished Sergei Lebedev good health and inexhaustible energy for the implementation of his plans, as well as happiness and all the best to his family and friends.