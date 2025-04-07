Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

“You have devoted your entire life to serving the Fatherland and addressing the most important issues related to its development. Your profound knowledge, vast experience gained in various responsible positions, integrity and exceptional devotion to the interests of the Russian Federation make your contribution to the strengthening of the Russian parliamentarianism invaluable,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that with the active participation of Valentina Matviyenko, cooperation between the lawmakers of Belarus and Russia would continue to expand, enriching with new projects and initiatives at the interstate and interregional levels.

“Dear Valentina Ivanovna, please accept my warmest wishes for your health, optimism, sincere and comprehensive support of your colleagues and friends. All the best and wellbeing to you and your loved ones,” Aleksandr Lukashenko wished.