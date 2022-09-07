Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“Consistent development of friendly and full-fledged relations with your country, a significant pole in the modern geopolitical system and one of the strongest economies in the world, remains a very important direction of the Belarusian foreign policy. This year we have marked the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. Over the time we have done a lot to build up a really mutually beneficial interstate dialogue,” the president said in his message of greetings.

The head of state expressed the conviction that the strong contacts between Minsk and Brasilia would withstand the trials of today's difficult time, allow filling the bilateral agenda with new specific content and effectively implement the existing potential of cooperation.