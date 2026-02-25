Distinguished Belarusians honored with state awards

State awards have been bestowed upon 32 representatives of various fields of work. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed corresponding decree No.68 on 25 February.

Orders, medals, and honorary titles have been awarded in recognition of many years of fruitful work, high professionalism, significant personal contributions to the fight against crime, to the development of light industry, food industry, machine building, chemical industry, agriculture, civil aviation, in recognition of high performance indicators and outstanding achievements in the fields of education, science, and sport.

Orders of Honor were awarded to Gleb Parkhamovich, First Deputy Director General for Production Organization at OAO Belavia Airlines, and Aleksandr Shinkevich, Chief Mechanic at the Minsk refrigerator plant of ZAO Atlant.

Maksim Karavayev, senior investigator of major crimes in the Cybercrime Investigation Department of the Central Office for Digital Development of Preliminary Investigation at the central office of the Investigative Committee, was awarded a Medal for Excellence in the Maintenance of Public Order.

A large group of workers were awarded Medals for Labor Merit. Among them are Irina Belyakova, production engineer in the technical department of Orsha Linen Mill; Vladimir Ivashechkin, professor in the Department of Hydraulic Engineering and Energy Construction, Water Transport and Hydraulics at Belarusian National Technical University; and Viktor Sitko, tractor driver in the agricultural production division of OAO Kukhchitsy.

Anatoly Krivorot, Deputy Director for Scientific Work at the Institute of Horticulture, was awarded a Medal of Francysk Skaryna.

The decree has also conferred honorary titles of the Republic of Belarus.

The Honored Scientist of Belarus title was awarded to Mikhail Baranovsky, chief researcher at the Laboratory for the Development of Intensive Milk and Beef Production Technologies at the Applied Science Center for Animal Husbandry of the National Academy of Sciences, and to Anatoly Serdyukov, professor at the Department of Optics at Francisk Skorina Gomel State University.

The Honored Worker of Agriculture of Belarus title was awarded to Vladimir Grakun, Director of OAO Belgiproagropishcheprom Institute. The Honored Worker of Education title was awarded to Grigory Goncharenko, professor at the Department of Biology at Francisk Skorina Gomel State University. The Honored Worker of Physical Education and Sport of Belarus title was awarded to Natalia Masharskaya, Dean of the Faculty of Therapeutic Physical Education at Belarusian State University of Physical Education.

The Honored Master of Sport title was awarded to Yulia Apanasovich and Yevgeny Tikhontsov, athlete instructors of the Belarusian national boxing and weightlifting teams of the Republican Olympic Training Center Stayki.