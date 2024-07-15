Draft agreements with Cuba, Nicaragua on mutual assistance in customs affairs approved

President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees approving the draft intergovernmental agreements between Belarus and Cuba and Nicaragua on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs affairs as a basis for negotiations.

The draft agreements define the basic principles and methods of cooperation in customs affairs, the forms of mutual assistance provided by the customs authorities. The documents stipulate the procedure of interaction when making requests and providing information for detection, suppression and investigation of customs offenses.

The State Customs Committee shall negotiate the draft agreements, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall sign them.

The international documents are designed to increase the efficiency of the customs authorities of Belarus in protecting the economic interests of the state.