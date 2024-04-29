Belarusian President, Chairman of the Belarusian People's Congress Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out the report of Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian People's Congress Aleksandr Kosinets and Head of the Secretariat Valery Mitskevich via a conference call on 29 April.

Following the first session of the 7th Belarusian People's Congress held on 24-25 April, the Belarusian leader set a number of tasks outlining the main issues within the framework of the new constitutional body.

First, Aleksandr Lukashenko instructed to build a system within the Belarusian People's Congress along the chairman - deputy - secretariat - delegates line. The assembly includes about 1,200 delegates. These are people from various social groups, including deputies of local councils, representatives of civil society. “We need to build a clear-cut system of work with them,” the president outlined one of the main tasks. “This should be done on a permanent basis, including work to inform delegates, get feedback, compile schedule of meetings and so on.”

Task number two is to build an efficient structure of the Belarusian People’s Congress. It should be small, but effective. Due to the fact that the main body dealing with the organizational work of the Belarusian People’s Congress - its secretariat - will be small in number, the task is to organize a system of interaction with government bodies, governors, local authorities, and civil society.