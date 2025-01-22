Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard out a report of President’s Special Envoy Viktor Sheiman on 22 January.

The meeting discussed ways of expanding the Belarusian presence in Africa, in particular, establishment of joint ventures, supplies of Belarusian machinery and food products, construction of roads and railways, training of specialists to work with Belarusian machinery, its maintenance and repair, and construction of power plants.

According to Viktor Sheiman, African partners have proposed to establish enterprises to produce and process poultry, beef meat and dairy products and to set up agricultural holding companies.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the potential of the African continent. The head of state instructed to intensify efforts to establish joint ventures and conclude long-term contracts.

The parties also touched upon the establishment of new enterprises in Belarus, including those dealing with artificial intelligence. Viktor Sheiman informed the Belarusian leader on the relevant proposals.