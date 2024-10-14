Meeting with NOC President Viktor Lukashenko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Belarus Viktor Lukashenko to receive his report on 14 October.

The parties took stock of Belarus’ participation in the past major international competitions, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, discussed the prospects of the country’s participation in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics, and also the issues related to further development of high-performance sports in Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that despite the external pressure and various restrictions, Belarusian athletes showed their strong will to win and achieved high results. He emphasized the need to further strengthen cooperation in physical culture and sports, primarily with Russia, CIS countries and other friendly states to ensure the participation of athletes in major international competitions.

The head of state paid special attention to the support of children's and youth sport in the country. This area needs to be further developed and improved. The participation of young Belarusian athletes in the Children of Asia Games and the Children of Primorye Games was cited as a positive example.

During the report a large-scale conference was announced for H1 2025 to discuss the country’s sports industry.