Report of Chairman of Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee Aleksandr Rogozhnik

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Vitebsk Oblast Governor Aleksandr Rogozhnik on 8 April.

The report covered the spring sowing campaign in Vitebsk Oblast and what makes it unique, given the climate of Belarus’ northernmost region. The head of state was briefed on the sowing progress and which crops are being favored. Currently, about 40% of the region’s farmland has been planted, and local authorities plan to devote more acreage to corn and alfalfa.

One of the key topics of the report was the construction of calf rearing facilities. The President inquired about the implementation of his directive aimed at ensuring the survival of young cattle. The head of state was informed that Vitebsk Oblast plans to build a total of about 150 such facilities. Work in this direction is already underway.

Discussions also touched on personnel work, including at agricultural enterprises. The report covered the measures being taken to create decent working and living conditions for young specialists.

Another topic of the report was the procurement of equipment for farmers in the region. The Vitebsk Oblast governor reported on the availability of agricultural machinery, the need for new equipment, and the organization of the procurement process. The President was briefed that the work in this area had been established both with domestic enterprises and, for example, with the St. Petersburg Tractor Plant, whose products contain many Belarusian components.