Report of Chairman of Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Anatoly Isachenko

In the morning on 17 June after receiving a report from the Minsk Oblast governor Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Anatoly Isachenko.

The head of state was informed about the dynamics in the manufacturing sector and the situation at large enterprises that contribute heavily to the GDP. Regional development, agriculture performance indicators, and individual personnel decisions were also in the center of attention.

The President paid close attention and asked detailed questions about prospects of development of OAO Mogilevkhimvolokno and about the relevant suggested projects. Top officials of the Mogilev Oblast administration and the central government were instructed to look into these matters in detail. The corresponding topics will be reviewed during the next working trip of the head of state to Mogilev.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also paid close attention to the current situation and the future operation of OAO Belshina. Anatoly Isachenko said that on the whole, the company operates steadily but there are certain problems with sales. Persistent work is in progress to increase quality and reduce the prime cost of products.

The head of the Mogilev Oblast administration presented a detailed report about the state of affairs in Shklov District as an example for Belarus’ other regions. A project is being implemented in the district to restore the district agricultural services enterprise, the district depot for storing mineral fertilizers. These two facilities are virtually ready. The President is expected to host a republican conference at premises of the district agricultural services enterprise in Shklov in autumn. Anatoly Isachenko assured that Shklov District has everything it needs to become an example for other regions.

The report also touched upon the situation in Mogilev Oblast’s agribusiness. Close attention was paid to fodder harvesting, crop yield projections, and the operation of agricultural machinery teams.

The President was informed about the current state of affairs in agriculture. Fodder harvesting is in full swing. The first grass cutting is in progress. The second one will promptly begin after that. The operation of agricultural machinery teams that had been established upon instructions of the head of state was discussed as a separate topic. Anatoly Isachenko noted that the approach had been rather positive.

On the whole, work is also in progress across Mogilev Oblast to restore agricultural chemicals enterprises and to set up teams based on these enterprises in order to apply fertilizers and crop protection agents. These measures have also produced a positive result.

Prospects of Dribin District were also mentioned. The President will travel to the area in the near future, will consider proposals, and will decide on whether the district should become larger or not.