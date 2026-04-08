Report of Chairman of Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Anatoly Isachenko

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee Anatoly Isachenko on 8 April.

The report focused on the work of the region’s agribusiness complex as a whole and the work of related industries. The head of state was given a detailed and thorough report on the progress of the sowing campaign in Mogilev Oblast, the current work of meat and dairy processing enterprises, the formation of raw material zones to meet their needs as well as the situation in individual districts in furtherance of the instructions previously given by the President.

The discussion covered both the work of major regional dairy producers, in particular, OAO Babushkina Krynka and OAO Molochnyye Gorki, and the progress of construction of a new milk processing plant in Shklov with the capacity of 300 tonnes of milk per day.

In connection with the development of existing and the emergence of new processing facilities, the matter of the distribution and efficient use of raw material zones was discussed separately. By the end of the five-year period Mogilev Oblast has to maximize milk production volumes and reach 1 million tonnes per year.

A separate topic of the report was the situation in Dribin District, which the head of state visited on 13 March. At that time a number of instructions were given on the social and economic development of the district. The focus was on agricultural production: consolidating agricultural enterprises, increasing livestock numbers in dairy and beef animal husbandry, and building and reconstructing dairy complexes. The President was informed that proposals have been developed to enlarge the district by incorporating territories of neighboring districts, which would double the number of agricultural enterprises. These transformations will give additional momentum to the development of Dribin District.

The discussion also touched upon the work of the reconstructed Shklov District agricultural services enterprise where a modern facility for the repair of agricultural machines and vehicles has been organized. The President had instructed that it should be an example and a model for other regions. The chairman of the Mogilev Oblast Executive Committee reported on how this task is being fulfilled.

Apart from that, matters of the selection and availability of managerial personnel in Mogilev Oblast were raised. These were examined using the example of Shklov District. It was reported that, on the whole, agricultural enterprises are staffed with managerial personnel and the oblast executive committee provides them with the necessary assistance.

As for the sowing campaign, the President was informed that it is proceeding as planned. There is a slight delay, which agrarians expect to make up in the near future. Agricultural organizations have been provided with everything necessary for the duration of spring field work in sufficient quantities, including machines, vehicles, and fertilizers.