Report of Chairman of Minsk Oblast Executive Committee Aleksei Kushnarenko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko heard a report from Chairman of the Minsk Oblast Executive Committee Aleksei Kushnarenko on 17 June.

The head of state was briefed on the situation in the agricultural sector, the social and economic development of the region and the preparations for the 13th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.

The main topic of the report was the situation in agriculture: the pace of fodder harvesting, efforts to ensure livestock safety, the construction of modern livestock complexes and calf nurseries and production volumes. Aleksandr Lukashenko’s interest in these matters is no coincidence as Minsk Oblast is the country’s leader in terms of agricultural output.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was particularly interested in how the fodder harvesting process was progressing. The first cut of grass has been completed. The second cut is underway in more southern districts of Minsk Oblast. As the governor reported, the emphasis is placed not so much on the pace as on the quality of fodder ensiling.

The head of state paid special attention to the construction of calf nurseries. In the coming months, the region plans to build 111 such facilities, with work proceeding ahead of schedule. Other areas are also showing steady growth. In particular, agricultural output has increased by nearly 7% overall since the beginning of the year.

As for the situation in the fields, the outlook for the harvest in Minsk Oblast is currently optimistic. The region expects to harvest no less grain than last year, but has set itself an even more ambitious goal – to reach the level of 3 million tonnes.

Regarding the social and economic development of the region, the head of state was informed that the agricultural sector is one of the key drivers of growth. Positive momentum has been posted in industry, exports of goods and services, with increases in freight turnover, wholesale and retail trade. A tendency toward a reduction in warehouse stocks remains in place. An important area of work is attracting investment into regional projects and the tourism services sector. All of this is aimed at creating new jobs and quality growth points in the economy.

As early as next week, Minsk Oblast together with the city of Minsk will host the events of the 13th edition of the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia. Aleksandr Lukashenko is keeping an eye on the preparations for this event. Aleksei Kushnarenko assured the head of state that the region is ready for the forum and intends to fully seize the opportunity to showcase its potential in a wide range of areas.