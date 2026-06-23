Report of Gomel Oblast Governor Ivan Krupko

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko received a report from Gomel Oblast Governor Ivan Krupko on 23 June.

The governor informed the President about the overall situation in the region, the state of affairs on the border with Ukraine and in the border districts, as well as the reaction of the population of Gomel Oblast to recent statements by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Ivan Krupko assured that the situation, while generally difficult, remains stable and under control. Security issues are receiving the closest attention.

The head of state conveyed a message to the people of Gomel Oblast: not to worry or be anxious. Belarus has everything necessary to protect its population from any aggressor, the President emphasized.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was also briefed on cooperation with the Russian side and the responsible Belarusian services in providing assistance to those injured in the drone attack on a bus in Bryansk Oblast.

A separate part of the report focused on staffing issues. In particular, the discussion covered the work of newly appointed district executive committee chairpersons and the Gomel mayor. Youth personnel policy was also in the spotlight: the preparation of promising young managerial staff. Two projects are being implemented in the region for the needs of agriculture and manufacturing. In total, around 200 people have already been trained.

Another important topic was preparations for the grain harvest. According to Ivan Krupko, the main issues have been resolved, and work is underway to prepare combines and drying facilities. The region expects a harvest of about 1.1 million tonnes of grain crops, as well as around 100,000 tonnes of rapeseed.

The report also covered projects to modernize the livestock sector, including the construction of calf-care facilities, which will help reduce cattle mortality. Ivan Krupko assured that all tasks set for completion by 1 September will be fully implemented.

As for the momentum in the region’s social and economic development, the governor stated that the economy is reaching planned indicators. Agriculture is showing strong growth, the situation in the manufacturing industry has stabilized, construction targets are being met, and trade is expanding. In 2026, exports of goods increased by more than 14%, and services by 32%, which made it possible to boost revenue.