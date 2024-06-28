Director of National Center of Legislation and Legal Information appointed

Andrei Matelsky has been appointed Director of the National Center of Legislation and Legal Information. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed corresponding Decree No. 269 on 28 June.

The same document relieved Andrei Matelsky of his duties as the director of the National Center of Legal Information.

The President had previously signed Decree No. 96 reorganizing the National Center of Legislation and Legal Research and the National Center of Legal Information by merging the two centers into one that will be accountable to the head of state. The move will allow pooling the human resources, scientific, and technological potential of the previously operating agencies. It will rule out duplicate functions and will improve performance in the corresponding areas of law work.