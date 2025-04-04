Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to President Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos as well as his family and all people of Laos over the death of the fourth president Khamtai Siphandone.

“A great political, party and military figure has passed away,” the head of state said. “He played a significant role in Laos’ struggle for independence, in the establishment of a modern independent country, raising its international prestige.”

"We will remember Khamtai Siphandone as a leader of a friendly state, who stood at the head of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and the Lao government when diplomatic relations were established between our countries. It was during his presidency that the first direct contacts between Minsk and Vientiane were established,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.