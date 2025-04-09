Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona of the Dominican Republic in connection with the numerous victims of the roof collapse at a nightclub in Santo Domingo.

"The Republic of Belarus has received with regret the tragic news of the numerous victims caused by the collapse of the roof of a nightclub in the city of Santo Domingo," the message reads.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, the head of state expressed the deepest condolences and words of support to the families and friends of the victims and to the people of the Dominican Republic. The President also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.