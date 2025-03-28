Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended condolences to Chairman of the State Administration Council, Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing over a strong earthquake which claimed the lives of many people.

"It is with deep pain that Belarus has learned the news about this terrible earthquake in Myanmar which claimed the lives of many people and caused significant destruction. On behalf of the Belarusian people and myself, I express my deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the families and friends of the victims and those affected by this disaster. During this challenging time, our hearts remain with the leadership and the people of Myanmar,” the message of condolences reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also wished a speedy recovery to all the injured and the stabilization of the situation.