Condolences over death of Vakhtang Kikabidze

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent condolences to the family and friends of the People's Artist of Georgia Vakhtang Kikabidze.

"Please accept my condolences in connection with the death of the People's Artist of Georgia Vakhtang Kikabidze. In Belarus, he is remembered as a talented singer, actor and director of the Soviet period. The vivid characters played by Vakhtang Kikabidze will forever remain in the memory of numerous fans," the message said.